Loop By Zeynep And Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos Wins Iron A' Design Award In Homeware Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loop

Innovative Candleholder Design Featuring Interconnected Loops and Accompanying Tray Earns Prestigious Recognition from A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and prestigious award in the field of homeware design, has announced Loop by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Homeware Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Loop candleholder within the homeware industry, acknowledging its innovative design and practical benefits.The Loop candleholder's unique design, featuring interconnected loops and an accompanying tray, aligns with current trends in the homeware industry that prioritize both aesthetics and functionality. This award-winning design offers practical benefits to users, such as a stable base for tall candles and a tray to catch excess wax, while also contributing to the advancement of homeware design standards through its innovative features.The Loop candleholder stands out in the market with its distinctive design, which features three interconnected loops that serve as a sturdy base for a tall candle. The perpendicular loop housing the candle adds an elegant touch to the overall aesthetic. The accompanying tray, designed specifically for this candleholder, not only catches any excess wax but also serves as a standalone home decoration item when not in use, creating a cohesive and visually appealing set that is both functional and stylish.This recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition serves as motivation for Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award-winning Loop candleholder has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and innovation within the homeware design field.Loop was designed by Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos and Zeynep Önder Paradeisopoulos, the founders of Kazoo Design studio.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Loop candleholder design at:About Zeynep and Konstantinos ParadeisopoulosZeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos are the founders of Kazoo Design studio, where they combine their passion for creating with their extensive experience in computer-generated imagery. With a focus on sustainability and hand-crafting, they design products digitally before producing them in their boutique atelier or collaborating with local makers to ensure the highest quality of manufacturing. Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos are originally from Turkey.About Kazoo DesignKazoo Design studio, founded by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos, is a place where curiosity knows no bounds and ideas can strike at any moment. The studio combines technology with hand-crafting to create sustainable products using materials such as ceramics, porcelain, polyurethane resin, and acrylic resin. Kazoo Design prioritizes producing their products in-house or collaborating with local boutique makers to ensure the highest quality standards are met.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the homeware design field, demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and creative execution. The Iron A' Design Award winning works are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide quality of life improvements while considering factors such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability, ergonomics, production feasibility, market potential, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to celebrate remarkable achievements and showcase pioneering designs on an international stage, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the world of design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.