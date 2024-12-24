Hepalink By Zhong Zhong, Tan Weining And Zhong Botao Wins Iron A' Design Award In Real Estate, Building And Construction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hepalink

Innovative Industrial Park Design Recognized for Modular Adaptability and Sustainable Features in International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Hepalink by Zhong Zhong, Tan Weining and Zhong Botao as a winner in the , Building and category. This recognition underscores the significance of the Hepalink industrial park design within the real estate industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative and sustainable construction.The Hepalink design showcases the importance of adaptable, future-proof construction in the real estate sector. By incorporating modular column grids, standardized floor heights, and reserved capacities for utilities, the design ensures the industrial park can evolve to meet changing needs over time. This flexibility benefits not only the property owner but also the wider community by promoting long-term usability and reducing the need for costly renovations or rebuilding.What sets Hepalink apart is its thoughtful integration of modular design principles with sustainable features. The architectural design emphasizes independent functions, shared resources, efficient circulation, and a practical, regular form oriented for optimal solar exposure. These elements work together to create a cohesive, environmentally conscious industrial park that serves as a model for responsible development in the real estate industry.The Iron A' Design Award for Hepalink validates the design team's approach and serves as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of adaptable, sustainable construction. By demonstrating the viability and benefits of this design philosophy, Hepalink has the potential to inspire a shift toward more flexible, eco-friendly building practices in the real estate sector. This recognition may also open doors for the design team to collaborate on future projects that prioritize long-term usability and environmental stewardship.Project MembersChief designers Zhong Zhong and Tan Weining led the design team, which included Zhong Botao, Zhong Haihuan, Wang Min, Zhang Zilu, Zeng Yusheng, Jiang Yunxiang, Zhang Zhengguo, Xie Rong, Chen Ailian, Han Guoyuan, Liu Mu, and Zhang Daozhen. Zhang Jian also contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Hepalink design at:About Zhong Zhong, Tan Weining and Zhong BotaoThe Institute of Architecture Design & Research of Shenzhen University, founded in 1984, is a comprehensive class-A design firm in China. With a focus on architectural design, urban planning, residential community master planning, and interior & exterior design, the institute has completed influential projects in major cities nationwide. Backed by the resources of Shenzhen University, the team consistently delivers innovative, high-quality designs.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creativity in addressing real-world challenges. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide fulfillment and positive impact.The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

