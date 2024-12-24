Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of New Foreign Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Tuesday credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to the country. The Ambassadors; Austria's Ambassador Ulrich Frank, Peru's Ambassador Carlos Enrique Tomas Jimenez Gil-Fortoul, Ambassador of Cuba Alain Perez Torres, Ambassador of Japan Mokai Kenchiro and Lesotho's Ambassador Manthabiseng Phohleli, all presented their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace. Attending the ceremony were senior state officials. (end) aai

