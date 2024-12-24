Lawrence Bishnoi's Aide Shoots Smuggler Sunil Yadav In US, Says 'Have Avenged' Brother Ankit Bhadu's Death

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lawrence Bishnoi's aide and infamous drug smuggler Sunil Yadav wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan, was killed in a shootout in California's Stockton city, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

Yadav was known for smuggling drugs into India through the Pakistan route, and his name emerged in connection with a seized drug consignment worth ₹300 crore a few years ago.

According to the report, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and gangster Rohit Godara has claimed responsibility for Sunil Yadav's killing.

“He had worked with Punjab to get our brother Ankit Bhadu killed in an encounter. We have avenged him,” NDTV quoted Godara saying in a statement.

Godara fled India when his name was linked to Ankit Bhadu's encounter death.“In the US, he was sharing information about our brothers,” Godara added.

About Sunil Yadav:

Two years ago, Sunil fled to the US using a fake passport under the name Rahul. Once known to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, Sunil originally hailed from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district. However, the killing of Ankit Bhadu turned them against him, the report added.

He lived in Dubai, and the Rajasthan Police managed to get him arrested by the authorities in Dubai. Later, he was brought back to India. Sunil was arrested in connection with the murder of a jeweller, Pankaj Soni, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district but was out on bail.

Now, having been gunned down in the US, the police are investigating how he was shot by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara.

In other news, a month ago, the Punjab Police arrested two members of the notorious Bishnoi gang after a dramatic chase and shootout in Jalandhar.

They seized three pistols and several cartridges from them.

According to the police, the suspects fired at the officers during the chase, prompting the police to open fire in retaliation. The arrested suspects have multiple cases registered against them, including extortion, murder, violations of the Arms Act, and drug-related offences, said the police.

With agency inputs.