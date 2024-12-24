Nicaragua’S Banking Sector Faces Unprecedented State Control

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua's is considering a radical overhaul of its system. The proposed law would give the state unprecedented control over private banks' leadership.



This move has sparked concern among economists and international observers. The bill would allow the national banking regulator to appoint executives in private institutions.



It would also grant the regulator power to dissolve or liquidate banks by decree. This represents a significant shift in Nicaragua's financial landscape.



President Daniel Ortega's administration submitted the proposal to Congress on Monday. The unicameral legislature, controlled by Ortega's allies, is expected to pass the bill easily.



Once published in the official gazette, it will become law. This initiative follows a recent law requiring banks to ignore international sanctions against Nicaraguans.







Many government officials, including Ortega's wife and vice-president, face sanctions for alleged human rights violations. These sanctions stem from the government's crackdown on protests in 2018.



Economists warn that this level of state intervention could severely distort market functioning. It may also strain Nicaragua's relationships with international financial institutions.



The move could potentially deter foreign investment and affect economic growth prospects. Despite these concerns, Nicaragua 's economy has shown resilience.



Real GDP grew by 4.5% in 2023 and the first half of 2024. The banking sector remains liquid and well-capitalized. Non-performing loans have increased recently but remain low.



The country maintains twin fiscal and external surpluses. This has led to a steady decline in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. Nicaragua has also accumulated strong buffers to absorb potential shocks.



However, the proposed changes raise questions about the future stability of Nicaragua's financial sector. They may impact the country's ability to attract foreign investment.



In short, the international community will closely watch the implementation and effects of these proposed changes.

