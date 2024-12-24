Mercy Ships 2024: A Year Of Transformative Impact

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In 2024, Mercy Ships ( ) delivered life-changing healthcare and training across sub-Saharan Africa, marking significant milestones in its mission to provide free surgical care and build capacity in local healthcare systems.

Through its two hospital ships, the Global Mercy and the Africa Mercy®, the organization impacted thousands of lives by combining direct medical services with education, training, and advocacy programs by partnering with governments for lasting impact.

In total, Mercy Ships performed more than 2,280 surgeries and over 3,690 surgical procedures. Dental teams provided care to more than 2,040 patients, with over 9,090 dental procedures completed during more than 3,600 visits. In addition, more than 250 healthcare professionals participated in training programs, collectively receiving over 42,550 hours of education.

The dual-ship approach allowed Mercy Ships to expand its reach, providing services in Sierra Leone and Madagascar while helping to strengthen Guinea's healthcare system. These achievements were made possible through the work of over 1,700 international volunteers and more than 670 local day crew members.

Training Healthcare Professionals

Capacity-building initiatives in partnership with host nations included programs like the Nurse Anesthesia Diploma, which trained 20 specialists from across Sierra Leone to address critical gaps in anesthetic care. This program, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the University of Sierra Leone, aims to provide sustainable solutions for the country's healthcare system.

Sierra Leone faces significant challenges, with only 0.7 doctors, 2.04 nurses, and 0.02 dentists available per 10,000 people, according to the World Health Organization

( ). Many patients in need of surgery face catastrophic costs, further limiting access to essential care.

Similarly, in Madagascar, the availability of healthcare professionals is equally limited, with 1.76 doctors, 2.92 nurses, and 0.08 dentists per 10,000 people, serving a population of over 31 million. These statistics underscore the urgent need for capacity-building programs and free surgical care.

“Our partnership with local governments is key to creating long-term impact,” said Suzanne Thomas, Director of Education at Mercy Ships.“Programs like these empower local professionals to provide critical care in their communities.”

Stories of Transformation

Patients like Delphin, a farmer from Madagascar, and Fudia, a young girl from Sierra Leone, are two individuals out of many that represent the far-reaching impact of Mercy Ships.

Delphin received surgery to remove a debilitating goiter, allowing him to return to his family and work.“My life is back to normal,” he said.“I can work in the field again.”

For 10-year-old Fudia, surgery to straighten her bowed legs meant not only physical healing but also emotional restoration.“Her friends used to mock her,” said her aunt.“Now, she is joyful and plays with her friends.” Inspired by her own journey, Fudia now aspires to become a doctor.

The work of Mercy Ships in Guinea also marked a significant achievement in 2024. In September, Guinea's only public dental school, Université Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry (UGANC), unveiled a state-of-the-art training facility that doubled its capacity to train future dentists. Supported by Mercy Ships, the expansion allows over 210 students to receive hands-on training with advanced equipment like simulation stations and a CBCT scanning machine, addressing the severe shortage of dental professionals in sub-Saharan Africa.

Since partnering with Mercy Ships in 2018, UGANC has transformed its approach to dental education, creating sustainable solutions for Guinea and neighboring nations. Students from across Africa, including Sierra Leone, Benin, and Madagascar, now benefit from its programs, furthering the mission to improve access to essential dental care in the region.

The many achievements and milestones in 2024 were made possible by dedicated volunteers, who came from 69 countries to serve in roles ranging from surgeons to engineers. Volunteers like Merryl Mackenzie, an operating room nurse from Australia, and Ishaka Sesay, a maritime crew member from Sierra Leone, exemplify the organization's mission of compassion and service.

As Mercy Ships continues its work, the organization calls for more volunteers to join its efforts in delivering hope and healing to underserved communities. With two ships in operation, the potential for impact in 2025 is greater than ever. Learn more about How To Get Involved - Mercy Ships

( )

