Jordan Dispatches High-Capacity Mobile Bakery To Gaza

Northern Jordan Valley, Dec 24 (Petra) -- Under Royal directives, a new Jordanian initiative was launched on Tuesday to support the people of Gaza. A high-capacity mobile bakery, capable of producing up to 3,500 loaves of bread per hour, was dispatched.The bakery, which crossed via the Hussein Bridge today, will begin operations immediately upon arrival in Gaza. It aims to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the ongoing conflict.The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the international non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen, which provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflicts and disasters.This mobile bakery initiative is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Gaza through all available means, both by land and air.