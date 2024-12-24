Nissan, Honda explore potential merger amid EV challenges

(MENAFN) Japanese automotive giants Nissan and Honda have confirmed they are engaged in early-stage discussions that could result in a merger.



The potential partnership comes as traditional car manufacturers face mounting pressure from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) competitors and weaker-than-anticipated global EV demand.



The preliminary talks were initially reported by Nikkei on Tuesday. In response, both companies issued identical statements, refraining from specifying details or timelines for a possible agreement.



“As announced in March of this year, Honda and Nissan are exploring various possibilities for future collaboration, leveraging each other’s strengths,” the statement read. “If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time.”



Shinji Aoyama, Honda's Executive Vice President, elaborated on Wednesday, mentioning that options under consideration include a merger, a capital alliance, or the establishment of a joint holding company to oversee the combined operations, according to The Japan Times.

