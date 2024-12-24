Kherson Law Enforcers Detain Russian Torture Chamber Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation detained in Kherson a former employee of a pre-trial detention center, who during the temporary of the city by Russian agreed to be a guard at the torture chamber set up in the penitentiary facility.

This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.

The suspect is a junior inspector at the Kherson pre-trial detention center, who sided with Russian invaders at the onset of the full-scale invasion.

The Russians appointed him a guard at the torture chamber, which was set up on the premises of the pre-trial detention facility.

The suspect guarded the cells in which the Russian military imprisoned local residents. Most of the victims were the participants of the resistance movement.

In addition, the defendant campaigned for his acquaintances to join the so-called "Russian establishment." He promised potential candidates a salary in rubles and the good attitude on the part the Russians.

After the liberation of Kherson, the perpetrator tried to evade justice by constantly changing places of residence.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of his crimes was seized from the defendant.

The man was charged under Article 111 Part 2 and Article 111-1 Part 7 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law and collaboration with the enemy).

The court ruled to remand the perpetrator in custody. He faces life in prison.

As Ukrinform reported, suspicion was declared in absentia against an employee of the regional department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Tyumen region, who tortured civilians in Kherson under occupation.