14,500 Children Killed In Gaza Since Beginning Of Israeli War, UNRWA Chief Announces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – The Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, stated that since the beginning of the war declared by Israel on the Gaza Strip, more than 14,500 children have been reported killed in the Strip, according to UNICEF.In a post on the UNRWA's X account on Monday, Lazzarini said, "The killing of children cannot be justified; a child is killed every hour," adding, "These are not just numbers, they are lives cut short."He pointed out that those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally."The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hopem" Lazzarini warned.