BVI Hong Kong Office Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BVI / HONG KONG – The BVI government's representative office in Hong Kong celebrated its 10th anniversary having opened its doors in 2013-2014 as a shared space with the BVI Services Commission Representative Office.

Opening some eleven years after BVI's London Office, its opening was a watershed moment in the modern history of the Virgin Islands, extending the BVI government's management of its own economic interests beyond the Caribbean, Europe, and North America into the Asia-Pacific.

By 2011, BVI's total active incorporated entities had surpassed 450,000 annually, continuing to rise dramatically on a monthly basis with the emergence of China and the Asia-Pacific as BVI's largest financial services market.

By necessity this rapid expansion demanded a localized BVI presence in the region and upon returning to elected office, then premier and minister of finance, Dr D. Olrando Smith, OBE under the dual advisement of Dr Mathavious, OBE (BVI Financial Services Commission managing director & CEO), and Lorna G. Smith, OBE (Director of BVI's International Financial Centre), opened BVI's Hong Kong representative offices in 2013-2014.

Hong Kong was strategically and practically chosen as the office location given its linkage and proximity to the Chinese market and its expansive network of law firms and corporate service providers specialized in BVI business.

For a decade, the Hong Kong Office has played an indispensable role in the promotion of BVI Financial Services in the Asia-Pacific serving as a focal point of contact for practitioners, clients, governments, regulators, and a host of stakeholders critical to the sale of BVI's products in the region.

The office staff has served as liaisons for Virgin Islanders and BVI businesses traversing China and the Asia-Pacific for tourism, employment, trade, business, conferences, and educational exchanges. Additionally, visa, transport, and logistical support have been key services provided both to Virgin Islanders and to Asian clientele travelling to and from the Territory.

In 2021, the role of the office expanded into socio-cultural & educational engagement with the establishment of the BVI's Asia Abroad Scholarship Programme, providing BVI students the opportunity for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies across developed Asia. Some six (6) Virgin Islanders have undertaken full-time studies at both the Bachelor's and Master's level in 2024.

In recognition and celebration of the 10th Anniversary, the BVI government hosted a Financial Services Industry reception of some 175 guests including industry stakeholders and practitioners as well as foreign and local government dignitaries in Hong Kong at the Island Shangrila Hotel.

In honour of the occasion, BVI premier and minister of finance, Dr Natalio D. Wheatley forwarded special remarks extending“... special thanks and congratulations on behalf of the government of the Virgin Islands to all office directors, representatives, and staff who have served abroad faithfully in Hong Kong over the last ten years to ensure the offices' long-term success in both function and accomplishments. You have represented your country well as true patriots and are owed an immense debt of gratitude by the people of the Virgin Islands.”

