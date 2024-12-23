B Praak Rocks Kolkata With A Soul-Stirring Performance At 'Kolkata Odyssey'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 21st December, 2024: The vibrant A highly immersive performance by B Praak at Kolkata Odyssey organised by Bivita Events & Co., took place on December 20th, 2024, at PC Chandra Garden (Gold Acres), Kolkata, was a resounding success, drawing an audience of passionate fans. The fusion of and visuals brought to life the spirit of Kolkata, making the night a multi-sensory celebration of the city's cultural heritage.



The grand festival, celebrating the city's cultural richness, featured an unforgettable fusion of music, breathtaking visuals, and immersive soundscapes that elevated the concert experience to an entirely new level. Kolkata Odyssey was not just a performance, but a tribute to Kolkata's vibrant spirit, bringing together the city's love for music and art in a spectacular show of lights and sound.



B Praak, one of the most beloved voices in the Indian music industry, mesmerized the crowd with a perfect blend of his iconic tracks and his latest hits. The night featured soul-stirring performances of songs such as Main Kisi Aur Ka Hun Filhal, Rab Bhi Khel Hai Khele Roj Lagave Mele, and the recent chartbuster Saari Duniya Jala Denge, from the movie Animal, leaving the audience captivated. The energy was electric, with thousands of fans singing along to every note and celebrating the magic of live music.



Mr. Pranav Jaiswal, Organiser & MD of Bivita Events & Co. said, "We are overwhelmed by the response from the crowd. Kolkata Odyssey was a dream come true for us. The incredible energy from the audience, combined with B Praak's powerful performance and the immersive visuals, made it a night to remember. We are so grateful to everyone who joined us, and we're proud to have created an experience that truly celebrated the magic of music and togetherness."



Kolkata Odyssey not only showcased B Praak's extraordinary talent but also served as a testament to the power of music to bring people together, create memories, and honor the rich heritage of Kolkata.

