Christmas Tree: A Symbol Of Hope In A World Astray

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Christmas tree, with its radiant lights, colourful decorations and crowned star, stands as a powerful symbol of hope, peace and togetherness during one of the most sacred seasons of the year. For many, including my family as Christian Arabs, the Christmas tree represents the heart of the holiday season, where families gather to exchange gifts and share moments of warmth and joy. Yet, in a world torn apart by wars, violence and deepening conflicts, the message of the Christmas tree holds an even more profound significance. It serves as a reminder of the peace that is possible but increasingly elusive.

The tradition of the Christmas tree can be traced back centuries, deeply rooted in Christian symbolism. However, evergreen trees, which remain vibrant even in the harshest winter months, were chosen to represent eternal life, hope and resilience in many civilisations, such as Zoroastrianism, Egyptian, Celts, Germanic and even Viking traditions as old as the first Millennium BC.

As Christianity spread in the 4th Century AD, the tree became a central image during Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the King of Peace. The ornaments that adorn the tree symbolise joy, blessings and the gifts of life, while the star at the top reminds us of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the wise men to the newborn Christ. In this way, the tree represents guidance, hope, and the light that can emerge even in the darkest of times.

Yet, as we stand in front of our Christmas trees this year, with its festive lights, we are forced to confront a grim reality: Our world is astray. In Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Ukraine and many other parts of the globe, the message of peace that Christmas embodies seems distant, overshadowed by violence, suffering and war.

The devastating situation in Gaza is perhaps one of the clearest examples of how far we have strayed from the message of peace. Gaza, a tiny strip of land home to over 2 million people, has been subject to years of blockade, military operations and relentless violence. For the people of Gaza, particularly the children, the idea of peace can feel like an impossible dream. Homes destroyed, lives lost, widespread hunger and the constant threat of air strikes or incursions make daily life a struggle for survival.

Lebanon and Syria, too, remain caught in a cycle of political instability, economic collapse, and the lingering aftermath of war. Once known as the "Switzerland of the Middle East", Lebanon now faces an uncertain future. Its citizens, who have endured civil war, foreign invasions and sectarian conflict, continue to yearn for the peace that Christmas promises. In Syria, where its fertile land once provided the Roman Empire with food and wheat, is now in poverty and instability.

In Yemen, the situation is no less dire. The civil war that began in 2014 has spiraled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Bombings, blockades and famine have left millions on the brink of starvation. While Christmas may not be widely celebrated in this predominantly Muslim country, the spirit of peace, unity and compassion that the holiday represents is universal. Yemen's children are suffering the most, and the call for peace rings louder than ever.

Christianity, at its core, preaches love, compassion and forgiveness. The life and teachings of Jesus Christ are centred on non-violence, mercy, and the inherent value of every human being.“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9). These words from the Sermon on the Mount underscore the importance of peace as a fundamental Christian value. However, as wars rage, we are forced to question how many of the Christian super powers, particularly the US, some EU countries and Russia have truly learnt from the teachings of peace in Christianity and why they failed to intervene in meaningful ways to stop the bloodshed or to provide adequate humanitarian assistance.

The lights on the tree are small, but when combined, they create a radiant display. In the same way, individual acts of kindness, understanding, and nonviolence may seem insignificant in the grand picture of global conflict, but when multiplied, they can illuminate the path toward a more peaceful world. We must reflect on how much we have forgotten the lessons of Christianity in our modern world. The wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine and Yemen are not just failures of diplomacy or politics; they are failures of humanity, a testament to how far we have strayed from the message of peace.

As we celebrate Christmas, let the tree remind us of our potential to bring light to even the darkest corners of the earth. The path to peace may be long and difficult, but as the Christmas tree shows us, even the smallest lights can shine brightly in the darkest of nights.