President Of Tajikistan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Date
12/23/2024 10:08:38 AM
The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, has
sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on
the occasion of your birthday.
Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to
advance successfully along the path of sustainable socio-economic
development, playing an important and constructive role in regional
and international affairs. Your consistent efforts in this
direction have earned you high authority both among your
compatriots and on the global stage.
I would especially like to acknowledge your constant attention
to the comprehensive expansion of friendship and cooperation
between our countries. Thanks to strong political will, we have
elevated Tajikistani-Azerbaijani relations to a qualitatively new
level of strategic partnership this year. We remain committed to
further advancing this process in line with the fundamental
interests of our fraternal peoples.
I greatly value our friendship and the trust-based nature of our
personal relationship. I am confident that, through joint efforts,
we will continue to enrich the multifaceted ties between our two
countries with new constructive examples and achieve even greater
strengthening of these bonds.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you, dear Ilham
Heydarovich, robust health and continued success in your
responsible endeavors for the benefit of the friendly people of
Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Emomali Rahmon
President of the Republic of Tajikistan
