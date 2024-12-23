Plane Crash In Brazil Kills All Passengers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Brazilian authorities have stated that all aboard a small aircraft, which had a capacity for 9 people, were killed in a crash.

International media, quoting Brazilian officials, reported on Sunday that the small plane crashed in the city of Gramado, located in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, resulting in the deaths of all 9 people on board.

However, Brazilian authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of passengers or crew members aboard the plane.

According to Brazil's Civil Defense Agency, the aircraft initially collided with a building's chimney before crashing into a residential building and a shop in a residential area.

Officials reported that dozens of people present on the street sustained various injuries, including burns, and were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

It is worth mentioning that Gramado is located in the“Serra Gaúcha” mountainous region and is a popular tourist destination known for its cool weather, walking trails, and traditional architecture.

The incident highlight the ongoing risks associated with small aircraft and helicopter flights, particularly in busy or densely populated areas. While aviation safety has improved globally, accidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of rigorous safety protocols and timely response to aviation emergencies.

The Brazil is conducting investigations into these incidents, with authorities likely to implement measures aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families in these tragic events.

