Chery Debuts First-Ever TIGGO 9 in UAE and MENA Markets

With its refined design, high-performance engineering, and thoughtful craftsmanship, the TIGGO 9 enters a highly competitive segment with the goal of delivering a vehicle that not only offers a sophisticated experience but also promises lasting value for modern drivers.



As the first generation of the model, the TIGGO 9 is specifically designed to meet the growing demand for premium, powerful SUVs in the UAE market. This launch marks a significant milestone for Chery, as it expands its footprint in the UAE and MENA region with a vehicle that combines performance, elegance, and durability in one comprehensive package.



The TIGGO 9 launch event took place at the Bluewaters Forum at Banyan Tree Bluewaters Island, where senior representatives from Chery Global and AW Rostamani Group, media representatives from the UAE and MENA, and regional distributors attended the event, underscoring the importance of this debut for both the UAE and the broader region. This event highlights Chery’s strategic focus on the UAE and MENA markets, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s expansion and its commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-end SUVs in the region.



Commenting on the launch, Michel Ayat, CEO of AW Rostamani Automotive Group, emphasized the growing presence of Chinese automotive brands in the UAE: “Our partnership with Chery represents a significant milestone in the UAE's automotive evolution. Today Chery Global has sold more than 15 million vehicles worldwide. The TIGGO 9 exemplifies this progress, as demand for Chinese vehicles in the region continues to rise. With their competitive prices, innovative features, and growing appeal among car enthusiasts, Chinese car brands have captured more than 12% of the UAE market in 2024 — up from just 4-5% in previous years. Our collaboration ensures that we continue to offer the very best in performance and luxury, redefining what consumers expect from today’s vehicles.”



He continued: "AW Rostamani’s legacy of quality, trust, and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with Chery’s innovative approach, ensuring that our customers experience the best in automotive excellence. The TIGGO 9 is not just a car but a statement of sophistication, elegance, performance, technology, and safety."



Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, added: “With the launch of the TIGGO 9, we are introducing a model that redefines expectations for an SUV. As the largest model in the TIGGO lineup, it combines enduring design, high-end technology, and reliable performance to cater to UAE drivers looking for a vehicle that balances elegance with strength. This milestone reaffirms Chery’s dedication to delivering premium products and sophisticated driving experiences to the UAE and regional markets.”



Sabbagh continued: “The UAE stands at the heart of this launch, marking a proud moment for us as the country remains a vital market for luxurious, high-performance SUVs. The TIGGO 9’s debut here is a testament to our commitment to the MENA market and its evolving automotive preferences.”



Crafted for Pure Elegance

The Chery TIGGO 9 is the brand’s most ambitious SUV, fully embodying the philosophy of “Conquer with You, Guard for Love.” Its bionic-inspired design, featuring the iconic Tiger Eyebrow Bow, Sharp Teeth accents, and diamond-accented grille, radiates both strength and elegance. The rear diamond-shaped taillights and tiger-stripe fog light frames further elevate its commanding presence on the road.



Inside, the TIGGO 9 prioritizes luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. The 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, equipped with lumbar support, memory settings, ventilation, heating, and massage functions, ensures a premium driving experience. Advanced features like a 540-degree HD camera system, voice control, and a hybrid 3DHT powertrain provide a dynamic, eco-conscious driving experience. The 14-speaker surround sound system, with integrated headrest speakers, delivers an immersive audio experience that enhances every journey. Additionally, the auto-folding rear seats offer practicality, transforming the cabin to provide a spacious 2.08m² bed when the backrests are folded down. This seamless transformation ensures flexibility for both passengers and cargo.



Safety is a key feature of the TIGGO 9, which boasts a 5-star Euro NCAP rating, 13 ADAS systems (including lane-keeping assist, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control), and 10 airbags. Its reinforced steel frame provides maximum protection, while intelligent voice control and adaptive cruise control enhance the driving experience. The SUV’s exterior and interior technology combine to offer an unparalleled level of convenience and security.



This SUV excels in user experience with its 15.6” 2.5K HD touchscreen and heads-up display, offering essential information to drivers without distractions. These features, along with the headrest speakers, foldable rear seats, and a strong focus on comfort, safety, and innovation, make the TIGGO 9 a standout option for those seeking luxury, performance, and peace of mind on the road.



The debut of the TIGGO 9 is part of Chery’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the UAE. With the opening of its showrooms in Sharjah and Dubai, Chery is also expanding in Abu Dhabi with the Sh. Rashid Bin Saeed showroom and the Mussafah service center. This move makes a clear statement about the brand’s long-term intentions in the region. The TIGGO 9 is more than just a car; it represents Chery’s growing role in the MENA automotive market, catering to the evolving demands of local consumers for reliable, high-performance vehicles.





