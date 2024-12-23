Central Economic Work Conference focuses on China's economic strategy
(MENAFN) The Central Economic Work Conference takes place in Beijing. In this crucial year for meeting the goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), following the successful Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, global attention is on how this key conference will shape China's economic approach.
The Conference examines the present economic situation. Amid a complex and challenging environment, with increasing external pressures and mounting domestic problems, the Chinese government has united people from all ethnic groups to respond with composure and implement a wide range of measures.
A key development from the meeting held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on September 26 was the decisive introduction of a series of new policies, which successfully enhanced public confidence and spurred a strong economic recovery. By November, China's economy had maintained its recovery momentum since September.
The trade of goods continued to grow, with the structure of trade further optimizing. In the first eleven months, the total value of imports and exports of goods reached 39,786.1 billion yuan, reflecting a 4.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.
