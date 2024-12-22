Tamarind Extract Market Poised For Robust Growth Amidst Rising Demand In Diverse Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tamarind is a tangy, sweet, and sour fruit with its own peculiar flavor. It is used to make tamarind concentrate, which is used to make fruit juice, pickles, and sauces, among other things. Because of its antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant, and antiseptic characteristics, tamarind extract is used in goods to enhance flavours and as natural additions. In addition, it is employed as a skin moisturising and bleaching ingredient in cosmetic goods. Tamarind extract can aid with common colds, fevers, stomach issues, conjunctivitis, and other ailments.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tamarind extract market is projected to reach USD 1,145 million in 2024, with sales estimated to grow to USD 1,987 million by 2034 at a steady CAGR of 5.7%. Tamarind extract, known for its versatility, is witnessing increased adoption across food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and household products. Powdered tamarind extract is anticipated to dominate the market, holding a 68.6% share in 2024. The growing popularity of ethnic cuisines in the US, Europe, and Japan, coupled with rising demand for functional beverages in South Korea, is driving significant growth.

The tamarind extract market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rapid expansion of the global food and beverage sector. A key factor contributing to this growth is the increasing demand for tamarind extract products due to their antioxidant properties, which help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of cancer. Additionally, the medicinal benefits of tamarind extract, including its high vitamin C and dietary fiber content, play a vital role in blood purification, further supporting market expansion. Moreover, the growing use of tamarind extract in the cosmetics and personal care industry is anticipated to drive its demand on a global scale.

A crucial food additive with a unique flavor is tamarind extract. It enhances flavor and taste in a number of culinary products. Tamarind is used by the beverage sector to produce juice because of its ability to keep things cold. Tamarind offers a number of beneficial properties for your health, including antibacterial, antioxidant, antifungal, and antiseptic properties. Every household needs skin moisturizing and bleaching agents, which are made from tamarind in the cosmetics sector.

Key Takeaways:



Market Value and Growth : The global tamarind extract market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, reflecting robust demand across diverse industries.

Dominance of Powder Form : Powdered tamarind extract continues to lead the market, with its share expected to exceed two-thirds of the total market value by 2024. Regional Trends : Increasing preference for ethnic cuisines has amplified demand in Western markets like the US and Europe, while South Korea emerges as a hotspot for functional beverage innovations.



Growth Drivers:

The tamarind extract market benefits from several key growth drivers:

: Tamarind's unique tangy flavor enhances a variety of dishes, driving its adoption in ethnic and fusion cuisines worldwide.: In regions like South Korea, the extract is gaining traction for its potential health benefits, fueling demand in the beverage sector.: The natural antioxidant properties of tamarind make it a preferred ingredient in skincare products, further broadening its appeal.

Industry Challenges:

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the tamarind extract market faces significant challenges:



Limited Cultivation : Tamarind is primarily grown in tropical and subtropical regions, restricting supply and leading to price volatility.

High Production Costs : The labor-intensive extraction process adds to the overall cost, impacting its affordability for end-users. Competition from Alternatives : The availability of cheaper synthetic and natural substitutes poses a challenge to market penetration.



Key Industry Highlights:



Investment in Sustainable Practices : Leading players are prioritizing sustainable sourcing and production methods to enhance market appeal and meet consumer expectations.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in tamarind extraction technology are improving efficiency, reducing costs, and driving product development. Rising Health Awareness : Consumers' increasing focus on natural and health-enhancing products is fueling demand across multiple segments.



“The tamarind extract market's growth is a testament to the ingredient's versatility and increasing consumer awareness of its benefits. While challenges like limited cultivation and high costs persist, strategic investments in technology and sustainable practices present significant opportunities for market expansion. The next decade will likely see tamarind extract gaining a stronger foothold in global markets, especially with the growing demand for ethnic cuisines and natural ingredients”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Global Tamarind Extract Market: Regional Insights, Trends, and Growth Drivers

India: Culinary Heritage Fuels Market Leadership

India stands as a dominant force in the tamarind extract market, leveraging its extensive culinary and Ayurvedic traditions. The use of tamarind extract in packaged curries, sauces, and household applications drives demand, benefiting local producers and the economy. India is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2034.

Innovations in household cleaning have further bolstered demand. In August 2023, Hindustan Unilever introduced Vim Shudhham , a range of brass and copper vessel cleaning products featuring tamarind extract, exemplifying its versatility.

Key Indian producers include:



Magma Foods : High-quality tamarind products for domestic and international markets.

Shimla Hills : Focus on tamarind pastes and concentrates with strict quality standards. MoonLite : Traditional processing methods preserving authenticity and export potential.



United States: Rising Popularity of Ethnic Cuisines

The U.S. tamarind extract market is witnessing a surge, driven by increasing interest in Indian, Thai, and Mexican cuisines. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034, this trend fosters innovation in food and beverages.

In 2023, Smirnoff expanded its Spicy Tamarind vodka flavor to over 15 new U.S. markets. Its Día De Muertos-inspired design highlights the cultural and flavor appeal of tamarind in the region.

Thailand: Cultural and Economic Significance

Thailand remains a key producer of tamarind extract, essential in traditional sauces and beverages. The market is forecasted to maintain a steady CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034, driven by sustainable sourcing and global demand for authentic Thai products.

Emerging Markets: Europe, Japan, and Beyond



Europe : Growth in exotic sauces and functional foods drives innovation in the EU, with companies like Kanegrade Limited meeting demand with premium tamarind extract.

Japan : Focus on health benefits boosts demand for tamarind in wellness-focused products.

Middle East : Extensive use in traditional drinks and sauces highlights its cultural significance. South Korea : Functional health drinks are gaining traction as consumer interest in wellness rises.





Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis:

Category Wise Insights

What is Tamarind Extract?

Tamarind extract is a natural food product made from tamarind fruit. Tamarind extract is used as a flavoring agent in many cuisines and has a variety of health benefits. Tamarind extract is high in antioxidants and can help boost the immune system. Tamarind extract also has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve joint pain.

How Tamarind Extract is extracted from tamarind fruit?

Tamarind extract is derived from the tamarind fruit, which is native to Africa. The tamarind tree produces an abundance of fruit, which is harvested and then dried. The dried fruit is then ground into a powder and used to make tamarind extract.

What are the uses and benefits of Tamarind Extract?

Tamarind extract is a natural product that has a wide range of uses. It can be used as a food additive, as a flavoring agent, or as a dietary supplement. Tamarind extract is also used in the cosmetics industry.

Tamarind extract has a variety of benefits. It can help improve digestion, relieve constipation, and treat stomach ulcers. Tamarind extract is also known to boost immunity, fight infection, and promote healthy skin and hair.

Industrial Distributers Are Propelling the Growth in Tamarind Extract Market

The main driver of tamarind extract demand globally is the increased customer demand for healthy food products. Diseases that tamarind combats include conditions like the common cold, conjunctivitis, indigestion, and others. The blood-purifying effects of tamarind extract are also beneficial. Since research has shown that tamarind's antioxidant properties are crucial for preventing cancer and boosting the immune system, they are a significant growth driver for the global market.

Due to the consumer health advantages, tamarind extract is used in the creation of pharmaceuticals. Fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients are abundant in tamarind. It helps strengthen the immune system and prevent cancer. Due to the rising demand for natural food products or ingredients with outstanding health advantages, tamarind extract has seen tremendous growth over the years.

Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape offers significant opportunities for key companies and manufacturers to expand their operations through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. To maintain a strong market presence, industry players are focusing on diversifying product portfolios, adopting technological advancements, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

Additionally, the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients is shaping strategic initiatives. For example, Kanegrade Limited, a UK-based supplier of natural food ingredients, has pursued acquisitions to broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its global footprint.

Prominent Tamarind extract Companies



Magma Foods

Moonlite

Kanegrade Limited

Shimla Hills

Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd

ABC International

Baaeco V Food Ltd.

Xi'an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd Abdullabhai Abdul Kader

Segmentation

By Form:

Powder and paste are two primary forms of tamarind extract.

By End User:

Cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages are key end users of this segment.

By Sales Channel:

The diverse sales channels of this segment are online retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

French Translation

Le marché de l'extrait de tamarin devrait atteindre 1 145 millions USD en 2024, avec des ventes estimées à 1 987 millions USD d'ici 2034 à un TCAC stable de 5,7 %. L'extrait de tamarin, connu pour sa polyvalence, connaît une adoption croissante dans les aliments et les boissons, les cosmétiques, les produits pharmaceutiques et les produits ménagers. L'extrait de tamarin en poudre devrait dominer le marché, détenant une part de 68,6 % en 2024. La popularité croissante des cuisines ethniques aux États-Unis, en Europe et au Japon, associée à la demande croissante de boissons fonctionnelles en Corée du Sud, entraîne une croissance significative.

Le marché de l'extrait de tamarin devrait connaître une croissance significative dans les années à venir, tirée par l'expansion rapide du secteur mondial de l'alimentation et des boissons. Un facteur clé contribuant à cette croissance est la demande croissante de produits à base d'extrait de tamarin en raison de leurs propriétés antioxydantes, qui aident à renforcer le système immunitaire et à réduire le risque de cancer. De plus, les bienfaits médicinaux de l'extrait de tamarin, notamment sa teneur élevée en vitamine C et en fibres alimentaires , jouent un rôle essentiel dans la purification du sang, soutenant ainsi davantage l'expansion du marché. De plus, l'utilisation croissante de l'extrait de tamarin dans l'industrie des cosmétiques et des soins personnels devrait stimuler sa demande à l'échelle mondiale.

Principaux points à retenir :



Valeur marchande et croissance : Le marché mondial de l'extrait de tamarin devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 5,7 % de 2024 à 2034, reflétant une forte demande dans divers secteurs.

Dominance de la forme en poudre : L'extrait de tamarin en poudre continue de dominer le marché, sa part devant dépasser les deux tiers de la valeur totale du marché d'ici 2024. Tendances régionales : La préférence croissante pour les cuisines ethniques a amplifié la demande sur les marchés occidentaux comme les États-Unis et l'Europe, tandis que la Corée du Sud apparaît comme un haut lieu des innovations en matière de boissons fonctionnelles.



Moteurs de croissance :

Le marché de l'extrait de tamarin bénéficie de plusieurs moteurs de croissance clés :

: La saveur acidulée unique du tamarin rehausse une variété de plats, favorisant son adoption dans les cuisines ethniques et fusion du monde entier.: Dans des régions comme la Corée du Sud, l'extrait gagne en popularité en raison de ses bienfaits potentiels pour la santé, alimentant la demande dans le secteur des boissons.: Les propriétés antioxydantes naturelles du tamarin en font un ingrédient privilégié dans les produits de soins de la peau, élargissant encore son attrait.

Défis de l'industrie :

Malgré sa trajectoire de croissance prometteuse, le marché de l'extrait de tamarin est confronté à des défis importants :



Culture limitée : Le tamarin est principalement cultivé dans les régions tropicales et subtropicales, ce qui limite l'offre et entraîne une volatilité des prix.

Coûts de production élevés : le processus d'extraction à forte intensité de main-d'œuvre augmente le coût global, ce qui a un impact sur son accessibilité pour les utilisateurs finaux. Concurrence des alternatives : La disponibilité de substituts synthétiques et naturels moins chers constitue un défi à la pénétration du marché.



Principaux faits saillants du secteur :



Investissement dans des pratiques durables : les principaux acteurs privilégient les méthodes d'approvisionnement et de production durables pour renforcer l'attrait du marché et répondre aux attentes des consommateurs.

Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans la technologie d'extraction du tamarin améliorent l'efficacité, réduisent les coûts et stimulent le développement de produits. Sensibilisation croissante à la santé : l'intérêt croissant des consommateurs pour les produits naturels et bénéfiques pour la santé alimente la demande dans de nombreux segments.



(( La croissance du marché de l'extrait de tamarin témoigne de la polyvalence de cet ingrédient et de la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs à ses bienfaits. Alors que des défis tels que la culture limitée et les coûts élevés persistent, les investissements stratégiques dans la technologie et les pratiques durables offrent d'importantes opportunités d'expansion du marché. La prochaine décennie verra probablement l'extrait de tamarin gagner une place plus forte sur les marchés mondiaux, en particulier avec la demande croissante de cuisines ethniques et d'ingrédients naturels )), déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury , partenaire client chez Future Market Insights.

Marché mondial de l'extrait de tamarin : perspectives régionales, tendances et moteurs de croissance

Inde : l'héritage culinaire alimente le leadership du marché

L'Inde est une force dominante sur le marché de l'extrait de tamarin, s'appuyant sur ses vastes traditions culinaires et ayurvédiques. L'utilisation de l'extrait de tamarin dans les currys conditionnés, les sauces et les applications ménagères stimule la demande, ce qui profite aux producteurs locaux et à l'économie. L'Inde devrait atteindre un TCAC de 5,9 % entre 2024 et 2034.

Les innovations dans le domaine du nettoyage ménager ont encore renforcé la demande. En août 2023, Hindustan Unilever a lancé Vim Shudhham , une gamme de produits de nettoyage pour récipients en laiton et en cuivre contenant de l'extrait de tamarin, illustrant ainsi sa polyvalence.

Les principaux producteurs indiens sont :



Magma Foods : Produits de tamarin de haute qualité pour les marchés nationaux et internationaux.

Shimla Hills : Focus sur les pâtes et concentrés de tamarin avec des normes de qualité strictes. MoonLite : Des méthodes de transformation traditionnelles préservant l'authenticité et le potentiel d'exportation.



États-Unis : popularité croissante des cuisines ethniques

Le marché américain de l'extrait de tamarin connaît une forte croissance, stimulé par l'intérêt croissant pour les cuisines indienne, thaïlandaise et mexicaine. Cette tendance, qui devrait croître à un TCAC de 6,7 % d'ici 2034, favorise l'innovation dans le secteur des aliments et des boissons.

En 2023, Smirnoff a étendu sa saveur de vodka Spicy Tamarind à plus de 15 nouveaux marchés américains. Son design inspiré du Día De Muertos met en valeur l'attrait culturel et gustatif du tamarin dans la région.

Thaïlande : importance culturelle et économique

La Thaïlande reste un producteur clé d'extrait de tamarin, essentiel dans les sauces et boissons traditionnelles. Le marché devrait maintenir un TCAC stable de 6,2 % entre 2024 et 2034, stimulé par un approvisionnement durable et une demande mondiale de produits thaïlandais authentiques.

Marchés émergents : Europe, Japon et au-delà



Europe : La croissance des sauces exotiques et des aliments fonctionnels stimule l'innovation dans l'UE, avec des entreprises comme Kanegrade Limited répondant à la demande avec un extrait de tamarin de qualité supérieure.

Japon : l'accent mis sur les bienfaits pour la santé stimule la demande de tamarin dans les produits axés sur le bien-être.

Moyen-Orient : son utilisation intensive dans les boissons et les sauces traditionnelles souligne son importance culturelle. Corée du Sud : les boissons santé fonctionnelles gagnent du terrain à mesure que l'intérêt des consommateurs pour le bien-être augmente.

Paysage concurrentiel du marché

Le paysage concurrentiel offre aux entreprises et fabricants clés des opportunités considérables pour étendre leurs activités par le biais de fusions, d'acquisitions et de coentreprises stratégiques. Pour maintenir une forte présence sur le marché, les acteurs du secteur se concentrent sur la diversification des portefeuilles de produits, l'adoption des avancées technologiques et la garantie de la conformité aux normes réglementaires en constante évolution.

En outre, la demande croissante d'ingrédients naturels et durables façonne les initiatives stratégiques. Par exemple, Kanegrade Limited, un fournisseur britannique d'ingrédients alimentaires naturels, a procédé à des acquisitions pour élargir son portefeuille de produits et renforcer sa présence mondiale.

Entreprises importantes d'extraits de tamarin



Aliments Magma

Clair de lune

Kanegrade Limitée

Collines de Shimla

Jadli Foods (Inde) Pvt. Ltd

ABC International

Aliments Baaeco V Ltée.

Technologie biochimique Xi'an Victory Co., Ltd.

Produits alimentaires Revata Pvt Ltd Abdullah Abdul Kader

Segmentation

Par formulaire :

La poudre et la pâte sont les deux principales formes d'extrait de tamarin.

Par l'utilisateur final :

Les cosmétiques, les produits ménagers, les produits pharmaceutiques, les aliments et les boissons sont les principaux utilisateurs finaux de ce segment.

Par canal de vente :

Les différents canaux de vente de ce segment sont les détaillants en ligne, les supermarchés/hypermarchés, les magasins de proximité et les magasins spécialisés.

Par région :

Des informations sur les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique sont fournies.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Discover the future of the pulse market ! Stay ahead of trends and unlock growth opportunities by reading our in-depth analysis.

The global amla extract industry value reached USD 43.7 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 5.7% CAGR.

The fish roe enzymes and extracts market is estimated to grow from US$ 495.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,038.45 million in 2033.

Global sales of natural tea extract are estimated to total USD 5.4 billion in 2024 and USD 11.1 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The spirulina extract market is estimated to be valued at US$ 58.9 million in 2024. The demand for spirulina extract is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2034.

During the projected period, the Aloe Vera Extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.3 billion by 2033.

The maple extracts market is likely to secure a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.18 Bn in 2022 and likely to be valued at US$ 3.90 Bn by 2032.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, the yucca extract market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the estimated period.

Rosemary extracts market is valued at nearly US$ 800 million in 2021. Rosemary extracts market is set to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2027.

The acerola extract market is set to be valued at US$ 19,513.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 40,567.06 million by 2033.

Overall demand for basil extract is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 82.0 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T : +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube