JSS Discussed Training Opportunities For Jordanian Surgeons In Baghdad Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) - A team from the Jordanian Society of Surgeons (JSS) took part in the activities of the two-day 5th International Scientific of Society of Iraqi Surgeons ( SIS 2024), which was held in Baghdad.During their participation, the team held talks with representatives from the participating countries to strengthen scientific and cognitive ties, and create opportunities for education and training for the JSS's members, according to a statement on Sunday.The delegation also also met with Arab doctors to activate and enhance the role of the Pan Arab Association of surgeons (PAAS), which contributes to strengthening pan-Arab scientific and professional relations, especially after Jordan hosted the association's 27th conference last October.The JSS said the event went over "vital" issues on the diagnosis and treatment of breast diseases and tumors, complex surgical hernia, digestive system surgery, and organ transplantation, as well as robot integration and updated techniques for continuous professional development.During their lectures, the delegation, comprised of the JSS advisor, MP Dr. Abdul Hadi Brizat, Brig. Gen. Dr. Mohammad Hrout, and its member Dr. Haitham Rbeihat, highlighted the importance of working as an integrated team in the treatment process, as well as use of endoscopes in pancreatic, colon, and liver cyst surgery.