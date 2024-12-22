Pentagon confesses great increase of US troops in Syria

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has acknowledged that the number of US in Syria is much higher than previously reported, revealing a surge to around 2,000 personnel, more than double the previously stated figure of 900. This increase had been kept under wraps for some time, with Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder explaining that the additional forces had been stationed in Syria for months on a rotational basis, meeting shifting mission needs. Ryder emphasized that the troop surge was not directly related to recent developments in Syria, including the ousting of President Bashar Assad on December 8.



The US military has been active in Syria since 2014, primarily targeting ISIS, but has also been involved in controversial operations, including supporting rebel groups opposed to Assad's government. Despite President Trump’s 2019 announcement to withdraw US forces, a contingent remained in the region, particularly around Syria's oil-rich northeast, where they have been accused of "stealing" oil in collaboration with Kurdish militia forces.

