US CENTCOM claims responsibility for airstrike on Yemen

(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for an on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Saturday night. According to a CENTCOM statement, the targeted a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarullah) command and control center in Sanaa. The statement further explained that the operation aimed to prevent and reduce on warships in the Red Sea. CENTCOM also claimed that its forces intercepted several drones and an anti-ship cruise missile during the operation.



Earlier reports from news sources indicated heavy explosions in some areas of Sanaa, with conflicting reports suggesting that Israel might have been responsible for the attack. IRNA cited media reports claiming that the Atan area in the southwest of Sanaa had been targeted by bombing. Yemeni media outlets also reported seeing Israeli warplanes flying over the city, fueling speculation about Israel’s involvement.



However, Israeli army radio denied that the attack was carried out by Israel, with some sources speculating that the United States could have been behind it instead. Despite the conflicting reports, there has been no official confirmation of the exact targets, the extent of the damage, or any potential casualties from the attack.



A military analyst for Israeli television channel Kan mentioned that the Israeli regime might be preparing for another attack on Yemen, adding to the uncertainty and tensions surrounding the situation.

