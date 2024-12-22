Turkish Airlines Sets Guinness World Records™ title for the “Most Countries Flown to by an Airline”

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, which has held the title of flying to the most countries in the world since 2012, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ as the record holder. The national flag carrier has successfully achieved the Guinness World Records™ title for the “Most Countries Flown to by an Airline”.

The record certificate was presented at Santiago Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport following Turkish Airlines’ inaugural flight to Chile. The ceremony was attended by Turkish Airlines executives and Guinness World Records™ officials.

Based on Guinness World Records™ evaluation criteria, Turkish Airlines set the record with flights to 120 countries, reflecting only the active routes of the past 12 months. Nevertheless, including temporarily suspended routes and today’s inaugural flight to Chile, Turkish Airlines' flight network now spans 131 countries.

Commenting on the record, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated, “We are delighted to be in Santiago, Chile, our newest route launched today, and to receive the Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Countries Flown to by an Airline. As the only airline to hold this distinction for over a decade, we proudly showcase the strength of our flight network and reinforce our mission to connect people, cultures, and destinations around the globe.”

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World Records™ said: “Today, we mark a distinguished milestone for Turkish Airlines, whose steadfast commitment to connecting the world exemplifies vision and excellence in aviation. This remarkable achievement affirms its vital role in the global aviation landscape, reaching more international destinations than any other airline. We offer our congratulations to Turkish Airlines on this extraordinary accomplishment and declare them, with great distinction, Officially Amazing™.”







