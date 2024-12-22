St. Johnsbury Barracks / Poss. Of Crack, VCOR (X11), DLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009784
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-21-24 at 1858 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1009 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
Jamie Cates
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Driver's License Suspended - Criminal
Violation of Conditions of Release (x10)
Krystal Taylor
Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jamie Cates
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 1009 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle traveling south on Memorial Drive commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop shortly after. Troopers made contact with the operator, Jamie Cates (29), and passenger, Krystal Taylor (37). Investigation revealed Cates had a criminally suspended driver's license and was actively violating 10 court ordered Conditions of Release. Similarly, Taylor was found to also be violating a court ordered Condition of Release.
While conducting a search incident to arrest of Cates' person, Troopers located an object on him that was found to contain crack cocaine. A VSP K9 conducted an exterior sniff and alerted on the suspect vehicle, which was subsequently seized. Both Cates and Taylor were taken into custody and later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 0830 hours, for the aforementioned charges.
SUSPECT: Jamie Cates
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-24-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
SUSPECT: Krystal Taylor
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-24-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop“A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
