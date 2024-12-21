New Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice Checkpoint To Ease Border Traffic - Ukrainian Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The opening of the Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will significantly ease pressure on neighboring checkpoints.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, who attended the opening ceremony of the new checkpoint on Saturday, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

































Bodnar described the event as "very symbolic" for him, as it marks the first checkpoint opened since his appointment as Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland in October. Currently, six railway and eight automobile checkpoints are operational on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"The unique feature of this checkpoint is that control by the relevant services is conducted sequentially in one location. This reduces wait times and provides greater convenience for citizens," Bodnar said.

He noted that the checkpoint is designed for passenger cars, buses, and trucks weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. It is capable of handling up to 2,000 cars and 50 buses in one direction daily, significantly alleviating congestion at nearby checkpoints.

"The timing of this checkpoint's opening is particularly important for our citizens, coinciding with the Christmas and New Year holidays," the ambassador said.

Bodnar said that the Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice border crossing is another example of effective and coordinated cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

The checkpoint was constructed by the Polish side on Polish territory, while Ukraine developed the transport infrastructure on its side.

"Now, the next step is to improve existing checkpoints and expand the network of new ones. Until we join the EU, we must ensure the border is convenient for citizens, goods transportation, and the passage of humanitarian and military aid. After Ukraine joins the European Union, we will transform these points into souvenir shops," Bodnar said.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Border Guard Service, the State Customs Service, and the Lviv Regional Military Administration, as well as representatives of diplomatic and consular institutions. From the Polish side, Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak led a delegation of state and local authorities.

Traffic at the Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice checkpoint began at 13:30 on December 21. Cars, trucks weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, and buses can now cross the Ukrainian-Polish border at this location.

For buses, crossing the border requires prior registration through the "eQueue" system. Currently, this operates as a dynamic queue without specific time slots. Registration opened at 13:00 on December 20. Since the checkpoint is newly established and permits for regular routes have not yet been issued, crossing and registration are currently limited to non-regular carriers.

The agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Poland to open the Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice checkpoint was signed on December 17.