Amman's Citadel Lit In Blue, Yellow To Promote Global Disability Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on Friday illuminated the Citadel, one of Amman's most iconic archaeological and landmarks, to mark the launch of a promotional campaign for the Global Disability Summit.

The summit, co-hosted by Jordan, Germany, and the International Disability Alliance (IDA), will take place in Berlin on April 2-3, 2025, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The campaign, under the slogan "Bdouna Ma Btouzbut" (It Doesn't Work Without Us), aims to raise awareness of the summit's objectives and the importance of inclusive development for persons with disabilities.

As part of the campaign, the Council is distributing awareness messages across various social media platforms, using innovative and accessible tools and materials to ensure inclusivity for persons with disabilities.

The campaign will target countries in the region, as well as selected countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

To mark the occasion, the Citadel was lit in dark blue and yellow-the campaign's primary colours-chosen to symbolise accessibility and support for individuals with visual impairments.

The Citadel was selected for this event due to its environmentally adaptive infrastructure, which ensures accessibility for persons with disabilities to its facilities and archaeological sites, aligning with one of the summit's central themes: the importance of accessibility for people with disabilities.

The Global Disability Summit is an international platform aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities. Its mission is to unite global, regional, and local stakeholders to promote inclusive development and ensure that disability rights are integrated into development agendas.