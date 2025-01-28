Tradeport Stores Move Chain-Based Data On Walrus

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Palo Alto, CA, USA, January 28th, 2025, Chainwire

TradePort , a multichain marketplace, announced it will utilize Walrus , the decentralized data storage application developed by Mysten Labs, in order to store metadata for all its Move-based ecosystem NFT projects. As the largest NFT marketplace on Sui, TradePort streamlines and enhances NFT trading across multiple blockchain networks, which currently include Sui, Aptos, NEAR, Movement, and Stacks.

Walrus Protocol, which launched its Testnet in October of 2024, stores and delivers large unstructured data files, including rich media content, audio files, video, images, and PDFs, from any Web2 or Web3-based source. These large files, known as blobs, are stored quickly and efficiently by Walrus, whose storage is resilient, scalable, programmable, and secure. Walrus's public Testnet and its forthcoming Mainnet are served by Sui as the coordination layer.

In addition to existing NFT metadata, all data from TradePort's NFT collections released via their launchpad will be stored on Walrus.

TradePort will be one of the first partners to store data on Walrus Mainnet, which will be launched in the near future.

Users who are interested in learning more about Walrus can visit

Media Contact