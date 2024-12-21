13-Year-Old Girl Was Injured In Kherson Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 13-year-old girl was in Kherson as a result of shelling of the Korabelny district.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“A child was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of the Korabelny district. A girl born in 2009 was injured in the arm,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the child was taken to the hospital, her condition is assessed as light.

Currently, doctors are examining the child and providing her with the necessary assistance.

The official noted that the enemy munition hit near the house, and the windows were smashed in the house.

As reported, on December 21, Russians shelled Stanislav, Kherson region, with artillery, injuring two people.