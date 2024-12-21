Extreme Cold Weather Slashes India's Banana Exports By 30%

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN)

India's banana industry, a global powerhouse in production and export, is grappling with an unprecedented crisis as extreme cold weather sweeps across major growing states.



Temperatures in key regions like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have dipped below 12 degrees Celsius, causing severe chilling injuries to bananas ready for harvest.



The resulting damage, including discoloration and internal deterioration, is expected to slash exports by 30 per cent, amounting to a staggering Rs 200 crore loss, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Kaustubh Bhamare, Business Head at Pinnacal Agrotech, revealed that traders who initially committed to purchasing bananas at Rs 24-Rs 28 per kg have slashed rates to Rs 8-Rs 14 due to the appearance of red spots on the fruit's skin.



This has thrown farmers into financial turmoil, as quality standards for exports have dropped drastically.

The impact is particularly disheartening for exporters who secured inaugural orders from Russia and Iran, countries that remain eager for India's bananas despite geopolitical challenges.



Robust demand from West Asia and Gulf countries also underscores India's standing as the largest global exporter of bananas. However, competitors like Ecuador and the Philippines are poised to seize market share amid India's shortfall.

Maharashtra's Jalna and Sholapur districts, renowned for their Robusta bananas, are among the hardest hit. Farmers are shifting their planting schedules to October-November, aiming to harvest by July-August to avoid future cold damage.



Yet, Bhamare noted a critical shortage of tissue-cultured banana plants, further complicating recovery efforts.

Ajay Kumar, Director of Kedia Commodities, anticipates a sharp rise in domestic banana prices as export-quality fruit fails to meet international standards.“The only way to mitigate this crisis is through early planting and harvesting before the cold wave strikes,” he suggested.

As India battles this cold-weather calamity, the banana export industry faces an urgent need for adaptive strategies and long-term solutions to preserve its dominant global position.

(KNN Bureau)