EPF Fraud: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa Over ₹24 Lakh EPFO Dues

(MENAFN- Live Mint) EPF fraud: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with alleged fraud involving Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, as he failed to pay ₹24 lakh in dues.



The warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer in KR Puram, Bengaluru. According to the order, the warrant will be void if Uthappa settles the dues.

Reddy's order states that ₹23.36 lakh is to be recovered from Uthappa, who is identified as the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The official directed the jurisdictional Pulakeshinagar police to return the warrant by December 27.



Uthappa is accused of deducting provident fund contributions from employees' salaries but failing to deposit these amounts into their respective accounts, which constitutes a serious breach of trust under Section 405 of the Indian Penal Code.