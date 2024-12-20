US Deports Over 270,000 Migrants In 2024, Highest In A Decade

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A report released on Thursday, December 20, revealed that the United States has deported over 270,000 migrants in 2024, the highest annual deportation figure in the past decade.

According to the U.S. Immigration and Enforcement's annual report, these deported migrants have been sent back to 192 countries worldwide. The deportations in 2024 have nearly doubled compared to the previous year, which saw 142,580 deportations.

In comparison, the total number of deportations in 2014 was 315,943. The report highlights that no year during Donald Trump's first term reached the deportation levels seen in 2024.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, issued a statement saying that the deportations in 2024 were insignificant compared to the high levels of illegal immigration. Leavitt emphasized,“President Trump will end the immigration and national security nightmare that Joe Biden has created on day one of his presidency.”

During his election campaign, Donald Trump had promised to expel a large number of undocumented migrants as part of his immigration policy.

It remains unclear whether Afghan migrants are included in the deportation figures. However, reports indicate that after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a number of Afghans have migrated to the U.S. through Mexico and Brazil.

Earlier this year, several U.S. media outlets reported that over 10,000 migrants were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border daily, reflecting the ongoing challenges in U.S. immigration policy.

The significant rise in deportations reflects the continuing struggles in managing the U.S. immigration system. With the political debate intensifying over how to handle undocumented migrants, the situation for refugees and migrants in the U.S. remains precarious. The surge in deportations, combined with record numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S. border, highlights the urgent need for comprehensive immigration reform.

The decision to begin the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history under the Trump administration has set the stage for heated discussions on immigration policy, particularly concerning refugees and undocumented migrants. With such high numbers of deportations and growing concerns about the treatment of migrants, the U.S. faces a challenging road ahead in addressing these complex humanitarian issues.

