1901 Collection: Redefining Eco-Friendly Swimwear With Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1901 Collection , a trailblazing eco-friendly swimwear brand, is transforming the with sustainable designs that balance elegance and environmental consciousness. Recently, the brand's founder and designer, Linda Jasmine , made a stylish appearance at Art

Basel Miami, attending an exclusive charity gala and other high-profile events, highlighting the brand's dedication to art and sustainability.

Swimwear with a Purpose

The 1901 Collection is redefining swimwear by incorporating innovative, eco-conscious materials like regenerated nylon and fabrics made from recycled ocean plastics. This approach reduces waste while offering chic, high-performance designs that inspire sustainable living.

"Our mission is to celebrate individuality while protecting the planet," said Linda

"We believe fashion can be beautiful, functional, and environmentally responsible."

Making a Statement at Art Basel Miami

The designer's presence at Art Basel reflected the 1901 Collection's deep commitment to creativity and sustainability. At a charity gala supporting ocean conservation, the designer connected with philanthropists and art enthusiasts, emphasizing the brand's alignment with environmental causes.

"The intersection of art and sustainability is powerful," the designer noted. "Art Basel was an inspiring space to collaborate with those who share our vision for a better future."

The designer also attended exclusive gallery openings and discussions exploring fashion's role in shaping cultural and environmental narratives. These events further established the 1901 Collection as a leader in eco-conscious fashion.

Timeless Style, Lasting Impact

The 1901 Collection's swimwear features elegant designs and vibrant, nature-inspired prints, blending sustainability with style. Each piece is crafted to ensure durability and minimize the impact of fast fashion.

"Swimwear is a celebration of nature," said the influencer " By choosing eco-friendly materials, we're honoring the beauty we seek to preserve."

A Vision for the Future

As demand for sustainable fashion grows, the 1901 Collection is setting new standards for eco-friendly swimwear. With plans to expand its offerings and global presence, the brand is capturing the attention of fashion-forward, eco-conscious consumers.

For more information, visit

1901collection or follow @official1901Collection

on social media.

Media Contact:

Linda Jasmine LLC

786-849-1885

[email protected]

1901collection

SOURCE 1901 Collection

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED