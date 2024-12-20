Queen Of The Yard Podcast Launches Today, December 20, Celebrating HBCU Campus Queen Traditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-hosts Tracee Loran and Stacey L. Holman with guest Roz White in the first Queen of the Yard podcast episode

Queen of the Yard, a TV dramedy in development celebrating HBCU Campus Queens, expands its universe with the Queen of the Yard podcast, launching December 20.

- Stacey L. Holman

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queen of the Yard, a TV dramedy series in development that celebrates the 100-year tradition of HBCU Campus Queen pageants, is expanding its storytelling universe with the launch of the Queen of the Yard podcast today, December 20. Co-created by award-winning filmmaker Stacey L. Holman (The Black Church: This Is Our Story) and writer/producer Tracee Loran (Black History Baddies), the podcast provides a platform for Campus Queens-past and present-to share inspiring stories of sisterhood, resilience, and self-discovery.

The podcast is a companion to the forthcoming TV series, offering a deeper exploration of the stories behind the crown. Through candid conversations, former Campus Queens share their journeys, giving listeners a front-row seat to their challenges, triumphs, and lasting impact. Episodes are now available on YouTube and iHeartRadio . You can also listen by copying its RSS feed and pasting it into your podcast app: .

"Each Campus Queen has a story worth celebrating," says Stacey L. Holman, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. "The podcast gives voice to these journeys while underscoring the cultural significance of this legacy."

Bringing the TV Series to Life

To bring Queen of the Yard to the screen, the creators have launched a Crowdfundr campaign to raise $35,000 to produce a five-minute short film-a key step toward pitching the whole series. The short film will feature authentic costumes, intricate sets, and compelling performances, honoring HBCU traditions and Black excellence.

"This is more than a TV series; it's a love letter to HBCUs and the extraordinary women who uphold their legacy," says Tracee Loran, Co-Creator and Executive Producer.

Be a Hero: Support Stories That Matter

By contributing to the campaign, donors champion underrepresented stories and help amplify Black voices in the media. Additionally, 1% of all donations will support the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, which empowers Black women and girls through education, leadership, and economic opportunities. To support Queen of the Yard, visit crowdfundr/queenoftheyard.

About Queen of the Yard

At its heart, Queen of the Yard is the story of Morgan Mitchell, a freshman at Revel University, who sets her sights on joining the Queen's Queue-the first step toward becoming Miss Revel. Alongside her competitors Ivy, Tashera, and Lottie, Morgan learns that Campus Queens are not just about crowns and gowns-they are leaders, role models, and a reflection of resilience.

Queen of the Yard Podcast is dedicated to the HBCU Baddies who've been HBCU Campus Queens, fought for the crown, and those who are HBCU Campus Queen historians.

