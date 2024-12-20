Hot Shot's Secret® Named Title Sponsor And Official Oil, Fuel And Additives Of Pro Pulling League

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collection of Stiction Eliminator, Hot Shot's Secret's first introduced engine additive

Hot Shot's Secret, a leading of lubricants and and oil additives, announces new title sponsorship of the dynamic Pro Pulling League for 2025

- Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot's Secret director of field marketing & partnershipsMT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's Secret®, is proud to announce a multi-year agreement as title sponsor and official oil, fuel and additives of the Pro Pulling League (PPL).Hot Shot's Secret is a leading manufacturer of fuel and oil additive technologies serving multiple industries - motorsports, trucking, agriculture, and everyday vehicle owners. Launched in 2004 by Lubrication Specialties in Mount Gilead, Ohio, Hot Shot's Secret began with one product, Stiction Eliminator , that was developed to resolve injector issues in Powerstroke and other diesel engines. Since then, it has become a global leader in fuel and oil additive and lubrication technologies, offering scientifically proven solutions that boost performance, reduce maintenance costs, and extend vehicle life.The partnership with PPL unites two industry leaders dedicated to performance, power, and excellence, as PPL celebrates its 20th anniversary as the largest sanctioning body in the sport of pulling with its robust calendar of over 280 events.“Hot Shot's Secret's dedication to innovation and performance makes them an ideal partner for the Pro Pulling League,” says Johnathan Mears, chief competition officer of PPL.“As we celebrate two decades of pulling excellence, this collaboration will not only enhance the experience for our pullers and fans but also propel the sport to new heights in terms of visibility and growth.”“We are thrilled to become the title sponsor of the Pro Pulling League and the league's official oil, fuel and additives during such a momentous year for the organization,” says Joshua Steinmetz, brand manager for Hot Shot's Secret.“Pulling is all about precision, power, and durability – values that align perfectly with our mission to deliver performance-boosting products that enhance every aspect of engine function. We're excited to support PPL and its incredible community of competitors and fans.”Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot's Secret director of field marketing & partnerships, adds,“Our products are engineered to perform under the toughest conditions, just like the vehicles in the Pro Pulling League. Partnering with PPL allows us to continue our extreme testing and showcase the performance benefits of Hot Shot's Secret advanced formulas to this dedicated and passionate audience. We are eager for the 2025 season to begin.”For more information about Hot Shot's Secret performance oils, additives and lubricants, visit HotShotSecret, view this video, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.For more information about Pro Pulling League in Sellersburg, IN, email ... or call 812.216.4024.About Hot Shot's Secret®Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot's Secret® offers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot's Secret is manufactured by Lubrication Specialties® (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Eagle® Company (Chicago).About Pro Pulling LeagueEmbarking on its 20th season in 2025, the Pro Pulling League continues as the world's largest truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body, featuring 300 sessions of competition across twenty states through the Champions Tour, l Silver Series presented by Hart's Diesel, Champion Seed Western Series, Ag Protect 1 Midwest Region and their member-states. The Pro Pulling League is the only sanctioning body to offer pulling coverage across all broadcast platforms, through their in-house live stream service ( ),and cable access through and .

