Frontier Asset Management Selects SEI To Launch Active Etfs

SEI ® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) today announced that Frontier Asset Management

(Frontier) selected the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® (AIC) series trust as its operational to launch six new active ETFs, including:



Frontier Asset Absolute Return (NYSE: FARX )

Frontier Asset Core ETF (NYSE: FCBD )

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSE: FOPC )

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSE: FGSM )

Frontier Asset Total International Equity ETF (NYSE: FINT ) Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSE: FLCE )



As the demand for ETFs continues to grow globally, assets under management (AUM) are expected to exceed $19.2 trillion by June 2028.1

2024 was a record year for U.S. ETF launches,2 as the industry welcomed many new ETF issuers, expanding the reach of in-demand investment solutions. Frontier and other firms have found efficient paths to market by leveraging operational outsourcing and turnkey platforms, such as the AIC.

Rob Miller, CEO of Frontier Asset Management, said:



"Our newly launched suite of active ETFs showcases our dedication to aligning with the ever-changing preferences of investors and delivering our manager research capabilities through tax-efficient, structurally sound investment vehicles. As long-time allocators to indexed and active ETFs, we have confidence in active ETFs as an effective means for accessing underlying investment exposure and leveraging the insights of skilled independent investment managers. SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle Fund platform provides us with an efficient, end-to-end operating infrastructure, specialized ETF expertise, and the strategic guidance we need to support our go-to-market strategy."

John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Head

of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business, said:

"We welcome Frontier Asset Management to the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund platform and applaud their vision for using ETFs to enhance their client experience and broaden access. Frontier has achieved impressive growth and success as a manager, and we're committed to supporting their continued success as an ETF issuer."

As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI's AIC reached over $100 billion in AUM, supporting 45 clients and 121 funds. The company helped pioneer the series trust concept more than 30 years ago by introducing the AIC with an institutional-quality, turnkey mutual fund operating platform. Today, the AIC enables investment organizations to rapidly launch and grow mutual funds, ETFs, interval funds, and tender offer funds without having to build their own fund operating infrastructure. The platform is designed for asset managers seeking a more cost-effective way to operate their existing funds.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .

About SEI's Investment Managers business

SEI's Investment Managers business provides advanced operating infrastructure for investment organizations of all types to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's global operating platform delivers customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions to investment managers and asset owners. The company's services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 320* traditional asset managers, alternative managers, and sovereign wealth managers, including 43 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide.** For more information, visit seic/ims .

*Does not include family office clients.

**Based on Pensions & Investments' "Largest Money Managers" 2023 ranking.

About Frontier Asset Management

Frontier Asset Management, established in 2000 and headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, is an independent asset management firm dedicated to providing downside-risk managed strategies for clients of financial advisors across the United States. Our focus on downside risk management and careful selection of skilled independent investment managers, combined with a consultative approach, aims to help advisors deliver comprehensive, risk-managed portfolio solutions to their clients. Our wide range of strategies includes Core Strategies, Tax-Managed Strategies, Active ETF Strategies, Faith-Based Strategies, Specialty Strategies, and Multi-Asset Income Strategies. To learn more about Frontier, visit .

