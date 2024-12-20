Wärtsilä's Seventh Generation GEMS Digital Energy Platform Supports Rapid Pace Of Scale And Change In Global Energy Storage Industry

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Technology group Wärtsilä introduces GEMS 7, the latest generation of its GEMS Digital Platform. GEMS is a mature software that monitors, controls, and optimises energy assets at both site and portfolio levels. GEMS 7 operates autonomously to support multi-gigawatt-hour-scale energy storage projects, a key advancement for operators as multi-GWh sites become more widespread. GEMS 7 also allows customers to comply with dynamic utility and regulations quickly and easily as they adapt to energy sources. GEMS has operated more than 100 projects deployed across global markets including Australia, North America, Europe, Taiwan, and Chile.

Key features for the newest generation of the GEMS software were developed in response to customer needs – including architecture upgrades that enable GEMS to control multi-GWh-scale BESS facilities within a fraction of a second, all while providing asset visibilities at a battery cell level. Additional improvements include more comprehensive and actionable visualisations for the management of large sites, site partitioning for allocation to different revenue streams, controls to enable and automate regular cell balancing and state of charge calibration, granular alarm management features, optionality to restrict remote site control, reduced latency for fast frequency response events - critical in both California and Australia - and ongoing module-level data access for users.

GEMS 7, like previous versions, provides a single, unified platform in which plant owners can control and monitor project hardware, including battery energy storage systems, renewable and thermal generation assets, as well as full balance of plant assets.

"An effective software system meets increasingly short response time requirements, provides ample data for monitoring and analysis to remote asset management teams, and is adaptable to changing grid requirements like synthetic inertia. GEMS 7 can seamlessly offer these types of services, and its new capabilities mean we're even better positioned to help our customers adapt to dynamic global markets," says Ruchira Shah, General Manager, Software Product Management at Wärtsilä Energy. "Our customers' needs are constantly evolving as battery power plant sizes continue to grow. GEMS 7 is a response to that need. It also further exemplifies our focus to mature our incredibly robust software platform."

Spanning grid-scale, hybrid, and islanded solutions, GEMS enables advanced energy applications that increase resilience and efficiency and can be supported by existing grid infrastructure. GEMS supports intelligent energy applications that deliver a true“renewables as baseload” solution.

