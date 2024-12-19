Yemen's Houthis Claim Fresh Drone Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 20 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said, they launched yesterday, a drone attack against a military target in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, and“successfully achieved its goal.”

“We are ready for a long war with the Israeli enemy,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said, in a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, adding,“Our operations will not stop until Israeli aggression on Gaza stops.”

As usual, the Israeli has not made any comment on the Houthis claim.

Earlier in the day, Israel launched a series of against Houthi targets in northern Yemen, destroying two major power stations in the capital Sanaa and bombed imported fuel storages in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis said, nine people were killed by the Israeli airstrikes at dawn, on Hodeidah's ports of Ras Isa and As-Salif, and three others were injured.

The Israeli Zionist Forces Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said on social media platform X that, the Zionist army had allegedly conducted“precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen,” which came, after the Houthis launched a long-range rocket at Tel Aviv on Wednesday night.

Since Nov, 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks against Israeli cities, and disrupted“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid their ongoing conflict with the Zionist Israelis.– NNN-SABA