Zelensky, Czech PM Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Czech Prime Petr Fiala discussed Ukraine's current defense needs at a meeting in Brussels, including strengthening air defense to protect strategic facilities.

Zelensky said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that continued support for Ukraine was the main focus of the meeting with Fiala.

Zelensky thanked for the comprehensive support of Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.

“Ukraine is counting on making the upcoming year as productive as possible for Ukrainian-Czech relations,” he stated.

at European Council meeting:“Our priority is air defense

The President stressed that strengthening Ukraine and supporting Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline“brings the end of the war and a just peace for all of Europe closer.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to participate in a meeting of EU heads of state and government in the format of the European Council.

Photo: President's Office