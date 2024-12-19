ETH/USD Forecast Today - 19/12: Ethereum Pulls Back (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The pulled back rather significantly during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching the crucial $3600 level.

The $3600 level of course is an area that has been important multiple times, so I think you've got a situation where traders will continue to look at this through the prism of a market that is doing everything it can to break out to the upside.

Keep in mind that the $4000 level has been a bit like a“brick wall” recently, and therefore I think you have to understand that breaking through that level could kick off the next“FOMO trading” in this market. Ultimately, if we get that, it's very likely that Ethereum could go looking to the $4500 level.

Keep in mind that bitcoin is a major influence on the Ethereum market, and therefore we need to see Bitcoin really start to take off to the upside. While it does look very bullish from a longer-term standpoint, recently it has ran into a bit of trouble. This is just simple exhaustion from what I can see, and therefore we have seen Ethereum follow Bitcoin to multiple pullbacks, only to turn around and show signs of strength again. Given enough time, I do believe that Ethereum will eventually go looking toward the $4000 level than and breakout, but it will probably be tied to the Bitcoin market moving higher as well.

If we were to break down below the $3500 level, then Ethereum could drop down to the $30,000 level. Ultimately though, I think this is the least likely of paths, as the market looks more likely than not to do a bit of consolidating in this area, as it is necessary to build up the inertia to break for a bigger move. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to be noisy, but over the longer term I fully believe that Ethereum will continue to rally as money flows into the crypto sector.

