Right Time Group Names Jason Moore As Chief Financial Officer

ST. CATHERINES, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing and electrical services, announced today it has named Jason Moore as Chief Officer. Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm.

Mr. Moore will be responsible for overseeing Right Time's financial operations and will play a significant leadership role in guiding the Company's financial and business strategy to support its long-term growth objectives.

"Jason has extensive experience and a proven track record in financial leadership," said Right Time CEO Doug Hart. "Jason will play a pivotal role in working across the business to drive growth, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Right Time."

During a 30+ year career, Mr. Moore has developed deep knowledge and expertise which he now brings to his new role at Right Time. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the CFO of SCI Group Inc., a leading Canadian third-party logistics company and as CFO of Acklands Grainger, Canada's largest distributor of maintenance, repair and operational supplies. Mr. Moore has also held a variety of impactful senior leadership positions at Molson Coors Canada, a multi-national drink and brewing company. He is a Chartered Accountant and began his career in the audit practice at Coopers & Lybrand in Toronto.

"This is a very exciting time to join Right Time as the Company focuses on delivering home comfort solutions to Canadians coast to coast, growing its service and product offering as well as continuing to make solid progress towards its long-term strategy," said Mr. Moore. "I look forward to collaborating with Doug and the Right Time team to drive financial excellence, operational efficiency, and continued growth."

Gryphon Deal Partner Alex Earls and Operating Partner Jeff Balagna said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to Right Time. His depth and breadth of financial and operational experience will be a significant asset to the organization."

About Right Time

Right Time is the largest independent residential HVAC contractor in Canada and operates 26 locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. With over 1,400 employees, the company provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information about Right Time, visit

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With approximately $9+ billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

