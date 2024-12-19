Instagram Launches Festive Features For End-Of-Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Instagram is launching a series of new, limited-time features to allow users to celebrate the end of 2024 and share their favourite memories with friends. The features, rolling out from today, include new options for Stories, DMs, and Notes.

Instagram users can now create a collage in their Stories to showcase their highlights of the year. These end-of-year themed collages allow users to reflect on the past 12 months. In addition, five new New Year's-themed“Add Yours” templates are available in the“End of Year” section of the“Add Yours Discovery” surface, allowing friends to participate in the recapping of 2024.

Instagram has also introduced a new seasonal“New Year” font and“Countdown” text effect, which can be used in Stories, Reels, and Feed posts to add a festive touch.

For direct messaging, new holiday chat themes have been released, including“Mariah Carey,”“New Years,” and“Chill.” Users can select these themes while chatting with family and friends about their holiday plans in DMs.

Furthermore, Instagram has added secret phrases for Notes and DMs. When users type“happy New Year,”“hello 2025,” or use the emojis 🎇💥🥂🎉 in their DMs or Notes, they will discover a hidden effect.

Finally, users can now like their friends' end-of-year stories with a custom like to celebrate the New Year, revealing a special visual effect.

The company said in a statement,“However you celebrate the holiday season and New Year, make it fun and special with Instagram. We can't wait to see what you and your audience come up with!”