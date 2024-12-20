One Killed As Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: One person was reported killed on Friday in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where AFP staff saw smoke rise over parts of the city after a series of explosions.

"According to preliminary reports, one person was killed," the head of the city's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said on Telegram.

Popko said Russian forces had used Kinzhal and Iskander missiles in the strike at around 7:00 am (0500 GMT).

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that, "as a result of the enemy attack", two people were hospitalised and debris fell in four areas, setting cars and buildings alight.

"Emergency services are working everywhere," he said on Telegram.

The blasts came after the Ukrainian air force warned of an impending ballistic missile attack.

"Ballistic missile from the north!" the air force said on Telegram.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference on Thursday suggested a "hi-tech duel" over Kyiv to test his claims that Russia's new hypersonic ballistic missile, dubbed Oreshnik, is impervious to air defences.

Ukrainian authorities also reported missile attacks in the southern port city of Kherson, where one person was killed and six injured, as well as several other Ukrainian cities and towns.