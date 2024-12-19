7 Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on various areas of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in an attack by an Israeli drone targeting a number of civilians in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
It added that four people were martyred, and others were injured, when the Israeli Occupation forces bombed a house in the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in central Gaza.
Israeli forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in 45,097 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 107,244 others. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them.
