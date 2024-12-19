Digicert ONE Now Available On Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to DigiCert's digital trust for modern TLS, PKI, and trust management solutions

Lehi, Utah, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced that DigiCert ONE solutions are now available for purchase through Microsoft Azure Marketplace , offering customers and partners an efficient way to access DigiCert's digital trust solutions.

With DigiCert ONE now listed on Azure Marketplace, customers gain streamlined access to DigiCert's comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale. This partnership simplifies purchasing and licensing, enabling organizations to integrate DigiCert solutions into their existing Azure infrastructure quickly and easily.

“We are thrilled to bring DigiCert ONE solutions to the Azure Marketplace, providing our customers and partners with more convenient and accessible purchasing options,” said Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer at DigiCert. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.”

Availability of DigiCert ONE on Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides the following for customers:

Convenience : Purchasing DigiCert ONE through Azure Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing Azure billing and infrastructure.

Efficiency : Simplified buying and deployment reduce time-to-value for securing and managing digital trust solutions.

Scalability : DigiCert ONE's advanced capabilities align with the flexibility and power of Azure to meet the needs of enterprises of any size.

“Microsoft welcomes DigiCert to Azure Marketplace, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use,” said Giovanni Mezgec , Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like DigiCert help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

DigiCert ONE offers a modernized, scalable approach to managing the entire lifecycle of digital certificates and public key infrastructure (PKI). By leveraging DigiCert ONE on Azure Marketplace, organizations can enhance their security posture while simplifying their procurement processes.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn .

