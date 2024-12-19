Strike On Novovorontsovka: Number Of Casualties Rises To 5

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of a Russian drone strike in the village of Novovorontsovka, Kherson region, has increased to five people, as two more wounded have been reported.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“It became known about two more victims of a Russian drone strike on Novovorontsovka. In total, five people were as a result of this attack,” the message says.

It is noted that a 65-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his eye, and a 71-year-old local resident suffered a shrapnel wound to her chest.

The victims are under medical supervision.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked the village of Novovorontsovka in Kherson region with a drone on the morning of December 19. Earlier it was reported that three local residents were wounded.

