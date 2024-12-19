Russian artist receives Golden Globe nod
12/19/2024 6:48:03 AM
(MENAFN) Russian actor Yury Borisov has received a nomination for Best Supporting actor at the 82nd golden globe Awards for his performance in the film Anora, directed by Sean Baker. The nominations, announced on Monday, saw Borisov competing alongside Denzel Washington for his role in Gladiator II and Edward Norton for his performance in A Complete Unknown.
Anora also garnered two nominations for Sean Baker, for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The film explores the love story between a Brooklyn sex worker, Anora, and the son of a Russian oligarch. When they marry, his family goes to great lengths to try to tear them apart. Borisov, 32, plays Igor, a silent enforcer working for the groom’s family.
Borisov, a graduate of the Mikhail Shchepkin Higher Theater School, has been active in film since 2010 and won Russia’s Golden Eagle Award in 2021 for Best Actor in The Bull. The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
