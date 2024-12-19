NATO begins Ukraine aid command in Germany

(MENAFN) The military association declared on Wednesday that NATO's fresh Ukraine command in Germany has begun procedures.



“This is a good day for Ukraine and a good day for NATO,” Supreme Associated Commander Europe Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli noted in a statement.



He also noted the Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden has now started adopting accountabilities from the US as well as global institutions.



“The work of NSATU – to coalesce Allied and partner support – is designed to place Ukraine in a position of strength, which puts NATO in a position of strength to keep safe and prosperous its 1 billion people in both Europe and North America,” he added.



NATO’s Ukraine command, controlled by 700 staffs from all over the association, is going to manage missiles distributions and training plans for Ukrainian armies, taking over from a lesser US-led task.



The command takes over from the 300-person US-led Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) that has accomplished aid movements since the eruption of conflict among Russia as well as Ukraine February 2022.



NATO leaders accepted the establishment of the NSATU command in Germany throughout their Washington conference in July.

