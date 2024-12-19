US State Sec. Stresses Possible Nuclear Negotiations With Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program is possible, explaining that this matter depends on Tehran's response.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday, Blinken said that there is the prospect of negotiations, and it depends on what Iran chooses to do and whether it chooses to engage in meaningfully."

He explained that the decision regarding these negotiations with Tehran would be made by the new US administration that will assume its duties after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President next January.

Blinken added that Iran has to make some fundamental choices, and choose "to focus on itself and focus on trying to build a better, more successful country that delivers for its people, which is clearly what most Iranians want."

The US Secretary of State called on Tehran "to stop getting involved in these adventures - or misadventures - throughout the region and beyond."

The first Trump administration ended US participation in the deal on Iran's nuclear program in May 2018 and reimposed US sanctions on Tehran. (end)

