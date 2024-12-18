Global Partnership Programme 'PROSPECTS' Resumed Phase Two

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Dutch Embassy has concluded the first phase of the $80 million PROSPECTS programme for 2019 to 2023, and inaugurated phase two of the prospects partnership.

The programme is implemented by the IFC, ILO, UNHCR, UNICEF, and the World Bank, with the aim of improving the access of host communities and forcibly displaced people to education, social protection, and decent work.

The extended duration of phase-two programme is from 2024 to 2027 with a value of $98 million. Besides education, employment and social protection, water is added to phase two as a new area of focus for refugees and host communities.

"The partnership focuses on improving water resource management and access to sustainable water and sanitation services, aiming to increase climate resilience and efficient water use for vulnerable populations, including those in the refugee camps," according to the Embassy of Netherlands website.

UNICEF in PROSPECTS one

"The young people play a critical role in securing the future of Jordan. By providing them with the right skills, opportunities, and support, they will unlock their potential and make meaningful contributions to their communities and country," said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Jordan.

By leveraging UNICEF's expertise in supporting vulnerable children and advocating for policies that promote children's rights and sustainable development, this partnership strengthens the resilience of communities in Jordan, he said.

UNICEF said that the focus is on education, skills training, and social innovation through engaging 110,164 young people in opportunities and volunteering, empowering 67,748 young people with foundational, vocational, innovation, and entrepreneurship skills to find jobs and establish businesses.

Under the programme, 1,600 vulnerable children were provided with monthly cash assistance to support their essential needs, besides psycho-social support provided to around 130,000 children, adolescents, parents and caregivers, of which 102,500 are children.

A total of 19,750 youth are supported by the programme, of which 63 per cent are females, enrolled in skills upgrading courses such as financial literacy, life skills, digital skills, and social innovation.

UNICEF in PROSPECTS two

The second phase of the PROSPCTS focuses education, employment, protection, and infrastructure, which aims at improving education access, retention, and quality for vulnerable and refugee children while equipping youth with digital, financial literacy, and leadership skills for schools, communities, and camps. It also empowers young people to lead climate action locally and globally.

For employment, the focus is on economic inclusion through market-relevant education, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating job opportunities, especially in rural areas and for refugees.

UNICEF's Nahno platform supports this by offering volunteering, internships, and apprenticeship opportunities, with over 155,000 youth, 65 per cent females, engaged since 2019.

Protection efforts strengthen social policies, including a "Cash Plusprogramme" to transition vulnerable groups from cash assistance to employment-related social insurance.

Disability-inclusive, gender-sensitive protection services, access to justice, and mental health support are key priorities. Additionally, the partnership supports climate-resilient WASH services and builds capacity in the water sector to address the refugee-climate nexus and ensure equitable access.

"The Prospects partnership reflects the shared aspirations of refugee and host community children and youth, aligned with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV). Together, we are enhancing access to education, protection services, skills development, while fostering entrepreneurship and career opportunities, ensuring every young person is equipped to thrive and build a brighter future. We are grateful to the Netherlands for such an initiative and multiyear commitment," Duamelle said.