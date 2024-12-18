William Raveis Expands To The Hamptons And North Fork Long Island In Strategic Partnership With Town & Country Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis, the Inman-awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. (2023), and the number one privately held company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina is proud to announce the strategic partnership with Town & Country Real Estate (T&C), a luxury brokerage serving the East End of Long Island, New York since 2005.

Continue Reading

Growing throughout the luxury Triangle-New York City, The Hamptons, The North Fork, Palm Beach, and Westchester marketplace.

The Brokerage synonymous with luxury real estate is growing. l – r: Janet Hummel, Bill Raveis, Judi Desiderio, Ryan Raveis and the T&C team celebrate their new William Raveis – Town & Country partnership in Long Island, NY.

Post thi





The T&C offices will be joining forces with William Raveis' growing network of over 140 offices, and 4,500 agents from Maine to Florida. Likewise, the award-winning brokerage, William Raveis, gains a foothold within the Hamptons

and The North Fork luxury real estate. T&C's founder, Judi Desiderio (CEO) and Janet Hummel (Managing Partner) will stay on as partners along with more than 150 T&C sales agents.

"We're delighted to welcome Town & Country to our family company," said William, "Bill" Raveis, Jr. adding, "I've gotten to know Judi and Janet over these many months and found our business model, family culture, and entrepreneurial approach to helping the agents aligns beautifully." This year, William Raveis celebrates 50 years in business, with Bill Raveis at the helm, sons Chris and Ryan Raveis as co-presidents, and strong management support, they are on a trajectory for growth, making company acquisitions in top luxury markets along the East Coast.

Chris Raveis comments, "T&C's stellar reputation for luxury service resonates with clients in the Hamptons and will elsewhere in our footprint." Judi Desiderio agrees, "Our trademark has always been our ability to pivot to the needs of buyers, sellers, and renters. This expansion through the Raveis footprint gives our associates the single best opportunity to grow their businesses and service their clients in a unique way bolstered by superior technology and support. Which is why we're excited to grow our business throughout the luxury Triangle-New York City, The Hamptons, Palm Beach, and Westchester County. Stronger together, the possibilities are endless with William Raveis."

Bill Raveis is confident in their mission. "Our expertise in luxury marketing and providing full-service offerings through William Raveis Mortgage and Insurance helps navigate the complexities of buying, selling, and renting properties. In addition, every agent and client benefits from our robust referral network spanning the East Coast". The company is aggressively pursuing growth opportunities with future acquisitions in the pipeline across the Florida and Southern regions as well as in the Northeast marketplace over the coming months.

Learn more at

raveis

or visit the team at their new William Raveis Long Island offices in Bridgehampton,

Greenport, East Hampton, Mattituck, Montauk, Southampton, and Westhampton Beach.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance ... William Raveis is the number one privately held real estate brokerage in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina providing integrated real estate services to customers and clients for over 50 years. Selected as the Top Brokerage 2023 by

Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold. In addition to its specialized Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has full-service, top-tier Mortgage and Insurance Companies.

About Town & Country Real Estate ... Hamptons and North Fork real estate markets are the main topics of conversation across the East End of Long Island with global interest. With decades of experience, Town & Country Real Estate is renowned for its local expertise and market insights delivered by a professional team of over 150 sales agents. Under the leadership of its founder & CEO,

Judi Desiderio and T&C Managing Partner Janet Hummel, the firm is prominently featured in New York and national media outlets showcasing their magnificent portfolio of properties throughout the Eastern End of Long Island and expansive regional knowledge and insight.

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED