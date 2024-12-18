Oysterlink Poll: Cover Letters A Major Turnoff For Hospitality Job Seekers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll conducted by OysterLink, a job in the restaurant and hospitality industry, reveals that cover letters are a major deterrent for job seekers in the industry. Over 40% of respondents indicated that a required cover letter would prevent them from applying for a job.

"Cover letters are a time-consuming and often unnecessary hurdle for job seekers," says Milos Eric, Co-Founder of OysterLink. "Our poll highlights the growing sentiment that these traditional job application elements may be outdated and inefficient, especially when candidates are already providing detailed resumes and engaging in interviews."

42% stated they would not apply if a cover letter is required

20% of respondents said they would still apply for a job even if a cover letter was required.

36% said their decision to write a cover letter would depend on the specific role. Only 2% of respondents commented with other reasons for not applying.

"Employers should focus on finding ways to streamline the hiring process and make it easier for job seekers to apply," says Eric.

OysterLink is a job platform designed specifically for the restaurant and hospitality industry. OysterLink features current market trends, career advice, and even celebrity interviews to help hospitality professionals navigate their careers and find the perfect job. With over 180,000 monthly visitors, OysterLink is a valuable resource for both employers and job seekers in the hospitality industry.

